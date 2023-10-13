Isreal orders a complete siege on Gaza | Jesse Watters with Jesse Watters

Create New Account
Isreal orders a complete siege on Gaza | Jesse Watters
Isreal orders a complete siege on Gaza | Jesse Watters

Senator Rand Paul with a calm and logical take on the situation and how the US should respond.


Paul suggests we should wait for the facts to come out, determine exactly what is going on and who is responsible, and then Congress should decide how the US moves forward.

Keywords
rand paulgazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attack

