Isreal orders a complete siege on Gaza | Jesse Watters with Jesse Watters

Isreal orders a complete siege on Gaza | Jesse Watters
Senator Rand Paul with a calm and logical take on the situation and how the US should respond.
Paul suggests we should wait for the facts to come out, determine exactly what is going on and who is responsible, and then Congress should decide how the US moves forward.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.