Charles J. and The Conquistadors: Awake - (Official Music Video) (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Charles J. and The Conquistadors

Written By: Charles J. Jones

Music Produced by: Charles J. Jones & Carmen Grillo

Mixed and Engineered by: Carmen Grillo

Recorded at: Big Surprise Music Studio, Encino, CA

Videographer: EMSVisuals https://www.emsvisuals.com/

Directed by: Charles J. Jones & EMSVisuals

Label: Metamundo Music





LYRICS:

Are u awake yet

Has it finally dawned on you

Do you see the world for what it is

And the reality that's its turning into





Are you awake yet

Have your eyes done seen the light

Do you feel the anger deep within

When you realize and discover all the lies





Are you awake yet

Don't you see how we're being played

That the more we stay divided

Then the more that they all have to gain





Are you awake yet

To learn and not repeat the past

For the strength of the pack is the wolf

And the strength of the wolf is the pack

We must awaken





So let's rise and come together despite all our differences

All nations and religions...all lifestyles and races

Get past this grand illusion we have no power and no hope

And understand the difference between being Awake and not woke

We must awaken...We must awaken

Are you awake yet





If you think this is political you still might be asleep

Many anger at those who try and wake them from their dream

It's a battle that is spiritual to control what you think

Be free to own your mind or free you'll never be





So let's rise and come together despite all our differences

All nations and religions...all lifestyles and races

Get past this grand illusion we have no power and no hope

And understand the difference between being Awake and woke





So let's rise and come together despite all our differences

All nations and religions...all lifestyles and races

Get past this grand illusion we have no power and no hope

And understand the difference between being Awake and not woke

We must awaken...We must awaken...We must awaken

Are you awake yet





Charles J. & The Conquistadors have launched onto the world music scene by creating and bringing their own unique sound of fusing traditional country music & authentic organic Latin music mixed with ranchera & bachata styles & rhythms. Charles J. Jones is an accomplished published metaphysical author of the TruthAvenger series and also writes, produces and releases music that is intended to align with his metaphysical teachings about critical thinking, free speech, the Universal laws, "Oneness", and finding your power. Charles was also a former major label country music recording artist for Rising Tide/Universal records who previously went by the name J.C. Jones.



