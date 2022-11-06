Charles J. and The Conquistadors: Awake - (Official Music Video) (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Charles J. and The Conquistadors at:-
Written By: Charles J. Jones
Music Produced by: Charles J. Jones & Carmen Grillo
Mixed and Engineered by: Carmen Grillo
Recorded at: Big Surprise Music Studio, Encino, CA
Videographer: EMSVisuals https://www.emsvisuals.com/
Directed by: Charles J. Jones & EMSVisuals
Label: Metamundo Music
LYRICS:
Are u awake yet
Has it finally dawned on you
Do you see the world for what it is
And the reality that's its turning into
Are you awake yet
Have your eyes done seen the light
Do you feel the anger deep within
When you realize and discover all the lies
Are you awake yet
Don't you see how we're being played
That the more we stay divided
Then the more that they all have to gain
Are you awake yet
To learn and not repeat the past
For the strength of the pack is the wolf
And the strength of the wolf is the pack
We must awaken
So let's rise and come together despite all our differences
All nations and religions...all lifestyles and races
Get past this grand illusion we have no power and no hope
And understand the difference between being Awake and not woke
We must awaken...We must awaken
Are you awake yet
If you think this is political you still might be asleep
Many anger at those who try and wake them from their dream
It's a battle that is spiritual to control what you think
Be free to own your mind or free you'll never be
So let's rise and come together despite all our differences
All nations and religions...all lifestyles and races
Get past this grand illusion we have no power and no hope
And understand the difference between being Awake and woke
So let's rise and come together despite all our differences
All nations and religions...all lifestyles and races
Get past this grand illusion we have no power and no hope
And understand the difference between being Awake and not woke
We must awaken...We must awaken...We must awaken
Are you awake yet
Charles J. & The Conquistadors have launched onto the world music scene by creating and bringing their own unique sound of fusing traditional country music & authentic organic Latin music mixed with ranchera & bachata styles & rhythms. Charles J. Jones is an accomplished published metaphysical author of the TruthAvenger series and also writes, produces and releases music that is intended to align with his metaphysical teachings about critical thinking, free speech, the Universal laws, "Oneness", and finding your power. Charles was also a former major label country music recording artist for Rising Tide/Universal records who previously went by the name J.C. Jones.
