Andrew Lawton on woke Journalism and what inspired him to write about the Freedom Convoy.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with
Andrew Lawton. Andrew is a journalist for True North and also hosts The Andrew
Lawton show. He recently wrote the bestselling book "The Freedom
Convoy-The Inside story of three weeks that shook the world". We discuss
the state of affairs in Canada today where many families cannot afford food or
the cost of rising gas and energy payments. We cover his visit to Davos
recently to cover the WEF meeting and his opinions on how they influence
Canadian MPs, the bigger threats to democracy with censorship and why most
Conservative MPs are not speaking out against Agenda 2030 and the 17
sustainability goals which largely mirror the Marxist Manifesto in Klaus
Swabb's Great Reset book. We cover the Chinese Belt and Road initiative and how
Canada can fuel economic growth with similar "national building"
infrastructure projects along with many other topics.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.