Andrew Lawton on woke Journalism and what inspired him to write about the Freedom Convoy.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Andrew Lawton. Andrew is a journalist for True North and also hosts The Andrew Lawton show. He recently wrote the bestselling book "The Freedom Convoy-The Inside story of three weeks that shook the world". We discuss the state of affairs in Canada today where many families cannot afford food or the cost of rising gas and energy payments. We cover his visit to Davos recently to cover the WEF meeting and his opinions on how they influence Canadian MPs, the bigger threats to democracy with censorship and why most Conservative MPs are not speaking out against Agenda 2030 and the 17 sustainability goals which largely mirror the Marxist Manifesto in Klaus Swabb's Great Reset book. We cover the Chinese Belt and Road initiative and how Canada can fuel economic growth with similar "national building" infrastructure projects along with many other topics.

