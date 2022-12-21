Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Andrew Lawton on woke Journalism and what inspired him to write about the Freedom Convoy.
5 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published Yesterday |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Andrew Lawton. Andrew is a journalist for True North and also hosts The Andrew Lawton show. He recently wrote the bestselling book "The Freedom Convoy-The Inside story of three weeks that shook the world". We discuss the state of affairs in Canada today where many families cannot afford food or the cost of rising gas and energy payments. We cover his visit to Davos recently to cover the WEF meeting and his opinions on how they influence Canadian MPs, the bigger threats to democracy with censorship and why most Conservative MPs are not speaking out against Agenda 2030 and the 17 sustainability goals which largely mirror the Marxist Manifesto in Klaus Swabb's Great Reset book. We cover the Chinese Belt and Road initiative and how Canada can fuel economic growth with similar "national building" infrastructure projects along with many other topics.

Keywords
bookfreedomjournalismcanadaagendawoke2030mpconvoydavoswef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket