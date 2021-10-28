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My House Shall Be Called A House Of Prayer
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24 views • October 28, 2021
Romans 8:26 “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.”
"If you can beat the devil on the Prayer Meeting Night, You can beat him on every other level" ... "If you can beat the Enemy in Prayer you can beat him on every level"!
Do you have a Wayward Child or another Loved One? Jim Cymbala Pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle preaches a powerful message on Prayer at a Bill Gaither Gospel Concert in Indianapolis Indiana in 1994.
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
House of Prayer, Jim Cymbala, Power of Prayer,
"If you can beat the devil on the Prayer Meeting Night, You can beat him on every other level" ... "If you can beat the Enemy in Prayer you can beat him on every level"!
Do you have a Wayward Child or another Loved One? Jim Cymbala Pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle preaches a powerful message on Prayer at a Bill Gaither Gospel Concert in Indianapolis Indiana in 1994.
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
House of Prayer, Jim Cymbala, Power of Prayer,
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