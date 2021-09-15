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FREEDOM CARROTS of BULLIES - VACCINE MANDATES AND PASSPORTS
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30 views • September 15, 2021
DO NOT let corporations and so called leaders use your God Given freedoms as a tool to manipulate or bully you into doing their thing.
RESIST REFUSE REGAIN you lives
SOURCE: JRE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9c3w_QFfbE&;ab_channel=PowerfulJRE
RESIST REFUSE REGAIN you lives
SOURCE: JRE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9c3w_QFfbE&;ab_channel=PowerfulJRE
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