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Vision urgente: “L’effet zombie" des vaccins Covid-19
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1377 views • December 21, 2020
7 octobre 2020. Message de YahuShua à Son Serviteur Robby Cousins
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16x9q6ocYPQr4Je6NdGkptc3A8Nz0hhF5/view?usp=sharing
INFOS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES : Des scientifiques découvrent que Covid-19 crée des cellules "zombies"' dans le corps humain !
=> version française : https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=auto&tl=fr&u=https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/lifestyle/article/3091692/scientists-discover-covid-19-creates-zombie-cells-human-body
=>english version : https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/lifestyle/article/3091692/scientists-discover-covid-19-creates-zombie-cells-human-body
Texte imprimable ici : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16x9q6ocYPQr4Je6NdGkptc3A8Nz0hhF5/view?usp=sharing
INFOS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES : Des scientifiques découvrent que Covid-19 crée des cellules "zombies"' dans le corps humain !
=> version française : https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=auto&tl=fr&u=https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/lifestyle/article/3091692/scientists-discover-covid-19-creates-zombie-cells-human-body
=>english version : https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/lifestyle/article/3091692/scientists-discover-covid-19-creates-zombie-cells-human-body
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