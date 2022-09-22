Entrepreneur and former athlete Tarris Batiste cautions people, “Smoke it—but don’t let it smoke you.”

After his NFL football career ended abruptly, he switched directions. Traveling, researching, and becoming “the clever chief,” Tarris explored future conversation around cannabis, and shares his story of how smoking affected his life, starting at a young age.

In the book he shares how cannabis impacts brain function and development, the pros and cons of legalization, and why future generations are more susceptible to smoking it.

He provides tips for pruning your “mental garden,” so you can take control of your day and decide what to do—rather than simply reaching for a joint.

Episode 1025 The #TalkingHedge interviews Tarris Batiste, Author, Don't Let it Smoke You...

https://youtu.be/55ehLAdfKoM