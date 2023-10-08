Surprise Attack on Israel

President Trump predicted that the billion-dollar hostage deal with Iran would lead to war against Israel within a few months. That prediction came true in record time. Alex Jones claims that the hostage settlement deal was actually concocted by Benjamin Netanyahu as a means of retaining wartime power despite a 65% voter disapproval rating. As Gerald Celente says, :"When all else fails, they take us to war!"
