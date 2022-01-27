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Catherine Autstin Fitts 1/26/22
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238 views • January 27, 2022
Catherine Austin Fitts is discussing the globalist psychopaths' plans to enslave you by converting the vaccine digital passport into a social credit system using Central Bank Digital Currency with enforcement from Central Banks. You can see Augustin Carstens, head of the Bank of International Settlements, talking about the plan. https://home.solari.com/cash-friday/
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