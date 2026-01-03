RT News - January 3 2026 2PM GMT

January 3, 2026

rt.com





The US presses narco-terrorism charges against Venezuela's President Maduro and his spouse. That's after Donald Trump said they were captured and flown out of the South American country - amid a massive US military operation. RT reports exclusively from the empty streets of Caracas - following the chaotic night of US bombardment. Venezuelan's vice president says civilians were killed in the US attacks. The country's ambassador to South Africa says Washington's real intention is to plunder Venezuela's resources.









RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515