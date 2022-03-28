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Contagious Vaccines, Poison Baby Food, Crazy Commiefornia Bills & UV Light The Key To Health
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223 views • March 28, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Trump must be listening to the Aimless News - https://twitter.com/RSBNetwork/status/1507892047180664833?ref_src=aimlessnews
They start making you sick and killing you young - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-25-leading-baby-food-brands-contain-arsenic-and-lead.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zantac just another in long line of 'medicine' that causes cancer - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brent-wisner-rfk-jr-drugmakers-knew-zantac-caused-cancer/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Contagious vaccines, what could go wrong - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/scientists-currently-developing-controversial-contagious-vaccines-can-spread-vaccinated-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Truth in one tweet, sunshine being suppressed - https://twitter.com/AlpacaAurelius/status/1507394438984835098?ref_src=aimlessnews
Can UV light improve your health - https://vitalitymagazine.com/article/the-vital-light-of-nikola-tesla-healing-power-of-ultraviolet-light/amp/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crazy Commiefornia bills coming up for vote - https://unityprojectonline.com/take-action/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rothschild filed patent for covid testing in 2015 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/61/a3/0d/3d91325d909386/US20200279585A1.pdf
Here it is on national library of medicine website - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Biden corruption is being exposed - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/24/biden-linked-company-partnered-with-ukraine-biolabs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kanekoa deep dive into Biden corruption in Ukraine - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/how-one-ukrainian-billionaire-funded?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blackrock CEO bummed globalization is dead - https://100percentfedup.com/blackrock-ceo-laments-that-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-has-put-an-end-to-globalization/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1507830715341189120?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Television Watching News Believer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzVziB-e_eg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Trump must be listening to the Aimless News - https://twitter.com/RSBNetwork/status/1507892047180664833?ref_src=aimlessnews
They start making you sick and killing you young - https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-25-leading-baby-food-brands-contain-arsenic-and-lead.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zantac just another in long line of 'medicine' that causes cancer - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brent-wisner-rfk-jr-drugmakers-knew-zantac-caused-cancer/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Contagious vaccines, what could go wrong - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/scientists-currently-developing-controversial-contagious-vaccines-can-spread-vaccinated-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Truth in one tweet, sunshine being suppressed - https://twitter.com/AlpacaAurelius/status/1507394438984835098?ref_src=aimlessnews
Can UV light improve your health - https://vitalitymagazine.com/article/the-vital-light-of-nikola-tesla-healing-power-of-ultraviolet-light/amp/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crazy Commiefornia bills coming up for vote - https://unityprojectonline.com/take-action/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rothschild filed patent for covid testing in 2015 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/61/a3/0d/3d91325d909386/US20200279585A1.pdf
Here it is on national library of medicine website - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Biden corruption is being exposed - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/24/biden-linked-company-partnered-with-ukraine-biolabs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kanekoa deep dive into Biden corruption in Ukraine - https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/how-one-ukrainian-billionaire-funded?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blackrock CEO bummed globalization is dead - https://100percentfedup.com/blackrock-ceo-laments-that-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-has-put-an-end-to-globalization/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1507830715341189120?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Television Watching News Believer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzVziB-e_eg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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