© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EYE GOGGLE WEARING IS NOW BEING RECOMMENDED - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • July 31, 2020
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI is now recommending as 'The Perfect Protection' the additional wearing of eye goggles, and his cohort in crime DR. DEBORAH BIRX is recommending the additional wearing of Face Shields. At this pace, I am sure they are going to try to get away with recommending a RED RUBBER NOSE and OVERSIZED CLOWN SHOES next, and most of the Sheeple will fall for it. The real question is will government make these crazy suggestions/recommendations into 'UNLAWFUL LAWS' known as Executive Orders, and will Cops and Military enforce such nonsense? Many County Sheriff's say enough is enough on the BS and THEY WILL NOT ENFORCE ANY MORE IGNORANCE COMING FROM THE MEDICAL MAFIA. These "FAKE" doctors working inside the Medical Mafia of government need to be ELIMINATED WITH EXTREME PREJUDICE BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE. Wake Up President Trump!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI INTERVIEW BY MARK ZUCKERBERG - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/51213101-2085-4811-8e1e-432ca838dd69
DR. FAUCI: BE AS FORCEFUL AS POSSIBLE TO FORCE MASKS ON EVERYONE - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f5cec4db-c547-48a3-8c6c-c1c4d55b9e14
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI INTERVIEW BY MARK ZUCKERBERG - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/51213101-2085-4811-8e1e-432ca838dd69
DR. FAUCI: BE AS FORCEFUL AS POSSIBLE TO FORCE MASKS ON EVERYONE - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f5cec4db-c547-48a3-8c6c-c1c4d55b9e14
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.