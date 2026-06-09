Can Legacy Equipment Makers Catch Up? An interview with Marcus Suess

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Industry giants are entering the electric equipment market, but pioneers already have years of real-world experience. The race isn't just about building electric machines—it's about mastering performance, battery integration, software, and customer trust. Experience may prove to be the ultimate advantage.
#ElectricEquipment #Innovation #ConstructionTech #FutureTechnology #BatteryPowered #IndustryDisruption #CleanEnergy #HeavyMachinery
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