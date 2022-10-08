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Matt Walsh just said what so few are willing to admit about cancel culture. And it involves a lot of insults...
Source - https://rumble.com/v1n1hys-soulless-parasites-matt-walsh-goes-on-epic-rant-against-leftists-video.html
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