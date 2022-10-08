Matt Walsh just said what so few are willing to admit about cancel culture. And it involves a lot of insults...

Source - https://rumble.com/v1n1hys-soulless-parasites-matt-walsh-goes-on-epic-rant-against-leftists-video.html





Thank you for watching GalacticStorm videos. Here's how you can support our efforts...

Get prepared at the Brighteon Store right now and stock up on high quality storeable food, survival gear, and the cleanest supplements on the planet! We appreciate your support! https://bit.ly/3M34u4v



