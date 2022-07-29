Member Of European Parliament Labels COVID Vaccine Coercion "Worst Crime Ever Committed On Humanity"

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In a speech in the European Parliament earlier this month, German MP Christine Anderson described the coercion of people into taking COVID vaccines as the “biggest crime ever committed on humanity.”
“This vaccine campaign will go down as the biggest scandal in medical history,” Anderson declared, adding “moreover, it will be known as the biggest crime ever committed on humanity.”