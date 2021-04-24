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MIRROR: COULD THEIR SHOT BE HARMING YOU?
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223 views • April 24, 2021
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
This video is mirrored from the Rumble channel, MAMM.
As we continue the conversation around the irregularities that we are seeing with bleeding and clotting in women (men & children), we've pulled together some doctors who have been paying attention to this phenomenon and have some theories for what may be causing it, and what we may be able to do to protect ourselves.
MAMM joins Maureen McDonnell, Dr. Larry Palevsky, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Lee Merritt, & Dr. Carrie Madej in a deep conversation of their thoughts, giving you plenty of topics to dive into yourselves and learn more about.
The dialogue is open. We'll keep talking about it. Take these conversations as opportunities to open new avenues of research. If you need more resources, visit the pages of the leaders themselves to learn more about their perspectives. This information is not meant to be taken as medical recommendations.
This video is mirrored from the Rumble channel, MAMM.
As we continue the conversation around the irregularities that we are seeing with bleeding and clotting in women (men & children), we've pulled together some doctors who have been paying attention to this phenomenon and have some theories for what may be causing it, and what we may be able to do to protect ourselves.
MAMM joins Maureen McDonnell, Dr. Larry Palevsky, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Lee Merritt, & Dr. Carrie Madej in a deep conversation of their thoughts, giving you plenty of topics to dive into yourselves and learn more about.
The dialogue is open. We'll keep talking about it. Take these conversations as opportunities to open new avenues of research. If you need more resources, visit the pages of the leaders themselves to learn more about their perspectives. This information is not meant to be taken as medical recommendations.
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