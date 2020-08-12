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Epstein Documents Unsealed! 5 Things We Learned
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78 views • August 12, 2020
Court documents relating to a 2015 civil lawsuit involved Jeffrey Epstein, who ran a sex trafficking ring, Ghislaine Maxwell, and accuser Virginia Giuffre have been unsealed and made public. Here are 5 big take away from it, including accusations against UK Prince Andrew, and even former President Bill Clinton, who might have traveled to Epstein's private island Little Saint James.
Plus, the mysterious case of Judge Esther Salas and the court case involving Deutsche Bank and Epstein.
Plus, the mysterious case of Judge Esther Salas and the court case involving Deutsche Bank and Epstein.
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