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Demonstration Copenhagen Denmark 18 Sept 2021
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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20 views • September 19, 2021
Are Danish people the happiest people in the world?
Do you wanna know why?

Sources:
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system keeps his hand over him
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/

Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/

Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/

Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/

Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/

Systematic pedophilia & child trafficking also trives in Denmark Part 1-13
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-13
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]

https://www.copcap.com/news/danes-are-the-second-happiest-peoplein-the-world

Men in Black Denmark https://meninblack.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/MenInBlackDK/
https://www.facebook.com/MenInBlackDK/

SGT Report feat Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: 'The Vax Is Human Sacrifice' [17.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3NDkTAxjszyP/

Psychological Warfare https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psychological+warfare&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Global psychosis https://duckduckgo.com/?q=global+psychosis&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web

The sick Satanic LGBTQIA Gay Community: 'We're coming for your children'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Gay+men%27s+choir+we+coming+for+your+children&;t=hx&va=g&iax=images&ia=images

Predictive Programming https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web

BOBBY MCFERRIN - Don't worry be happy lyrics.
2,676,657 views May 6, 2011
https://youtu.be/2PlgN0ta6E8

World Wide Freedom For Denmark's Future: https://fb.me/e/54LbEVIqU
Location: Bertel Thorvaldsens Plads København: https://goo.gl/maps/pLuPttbxyDeT4R987

Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/

Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/

Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video

The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/

Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/

The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/

KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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