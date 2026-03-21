Most Christians Are Worshipping the Beast

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"There is one lawgiver, who is able to save and to destroy" (James 4:12). Yet Humanity insists on calling the texts of men 'law'. Duh!
This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' — Episode 5 — at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a
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