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Covid Jab: Good Intentions but Horrible Product, or Effective Product Behind Horrible Intentions?
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101 views • November 28, 2021
The video is elaborating on two different lines of thought on the Covid crisis and the mass vaccination. Moderate one, which supports the thesis of honest efforts in trying to curb down the problem, but ending up with terrible vaccine that is doing more harm then good. More extreme one is supporting the thesis of deliberate poisoning of people with well designed and well tested product with nefarious goals.
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