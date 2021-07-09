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WAS GOING FOR A MILLION DOLLARS AND LISTENED TO DR. FAUCI, HE DIDN'T WIN THE MILLION BUT HE DID DIE
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250 views • July 09, 2021
SOURCE: 99Percent
JASON BRYAN MAURER, 45 years old, signed up for the Ohio vaxxx-a-million, vaxxxine passport. He also went on Facebook and wrote that everyone should shut up and get the vaxxx. After his second vaxxx, he said he was, "feeling a little rough." It killed him 5 weeks later. I bet Fauci did not even send an card or a plant to the funeral. Too bad so sad.
JASON BRYAN MAURER, 45 years old, signed up for the Ohio vaxxx-a-million, vaxxxine passport. He also went on Facebook and wrote that everyone should shut up and get the vaxxx. After his second vaxxx, he said he was, "feeling a little rough." It killed him 5 weeks later. I bet Fauci did not even send an card or a plant to the funeral. Too bad so sad.
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