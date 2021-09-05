Afghanistan - Kash Patel

Kash Patel discusses how President Trump had his intelligence community focused on Afghanistan, by way of the Director of National Intelligence.



When the Biden administration took over, they issued a 90 day stand down order at the Department of Defense and publicly declared the biggest national security threat to the DoD was WHITE SUPREMACY.



You can’t make this up. How do you think the battle tested warriors within the Pentagon, who did tours in Afghanistan & Iraq, felt about this ludicrous directive? Warriors don’t see skin color. The military is made up of all races & ethnicities. They see each other as family.



Do you think military leadership agreed that white supremacy was the biggest threat to our nation?



Remember, they took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign & domestic.



Just sayin...



https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/5109