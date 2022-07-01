Vaccine Communists Are Going After Your Kids, Here's Why

Once again people will think my title is over the top (classic movie by the way), but sadly it is accurate. If you care about your kids, you will inform yourself with all the information and not just the propaganda that the media feeds you.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) Population control is in full swing - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny weighs in

https://americasvoice.news/video/sBNmEOUH88LsPYJ/





2) Over The Top

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqKqTHw0j9w