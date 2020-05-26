Weaponized Justice System, Blackmail: Lie or be Ruined! Fixed Jury, Treason, Coercion - Roger Stone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Roger Stone joins the program to discuss his fixed court case and how the justice system has been weaponized against General Flynn and himself in an effort to take down the president. His case points to extreme abuse and treason perpetrated on the United States of America for the sake of political gain by few at the expense of many. The extreme corruption within the court systems, justice department, FBI, mainstream media, and elsewhere could not be more dangerous to the stability and future of our country. You can donate to Roger Stone's Defense @ https://www.stonedefensefund.com/
See my exclusive with Roger Stone @ https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - consider joining and receive 10% discount on C60Gel Caps, 15% discount on Age defying C60 Face Cream & more exclusives!
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: “Choose Your Path” by Jingle Punks licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."