Miles Guo: The great female judge in Connecticut rejected my petition of withdrawing my bankruptcy case

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【Miles Grand Live】6/22/2022: The great female judge in Connecticut rejected my petition of withdrawing my bankruptcy case, even thought it means I've lost control over my assets, it actually prevent me from receiving an arrest warrant that might be issued by the judge in New York, which is the best thing for our mission of taking down the CCP