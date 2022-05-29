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2022 05 29 Charles Atkinson "The Olivet Discourse, Part 1"
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10 views • May 29, 2022
Charles continues our Life of Messiah series with this first hour message.
Charles will reference the following verses.
Luke 17 verses 20 to 37
Luke 21 verses 5 to 36
Mark 13 verses 1 to 37
Matthew 24 verses 3 to 51
Revelation 14 verses 6 to 7
Daniel 9 verse 27
Daniel 11 verse 31
Daniel 12 verse 11
Luke 17 verse 22
Ezekiel 32 verse 4
Joel 2 verses 30 to 32
Revelation 6 verses 12 to 17
Isaiah 34 verses 1 to 4
II Peter 3 verses 1 to 12
I Thessalonians 5 verses 1 to 6
Charles will reference the following verses.
Luke 17 verses 20 to 37
Luke 21 verses 5 to 36
Mark 13 verses 1 to 37
Matthew 24 verses 3 to 51
Revelation 14 verses 6 to 7
Daniel 9 verse 27
Daniel 11 verse 31
Daniel 12 verse 11
Luke 17 verse 22
Ezekiel 32 verse 4
Joel 2 verses 30 to 32
Revelation 6 verses 12 to 17
Isaiah 34 verses 1 to 4
II Peter 3 verses 1 to 12
I Thessalonians 5 verses 1 to 6
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