BREAKING: OIL -37.63! The Worst Thing That Could Happen To The U.S. Petro-Dollar HAPPENED - 1894-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GUEST: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is respected as one of the country's most knowledgeable and outspoken physicians regarding the negative impact vaccines can have on health. In addition to vaccines, Dr Tenpenny is an expert on many topics within the field of Integrative Medicine. She speaks frequently on breast health, women's health, natural approaches to thyroid and adrenal conditions. Dr. Tenpenny is an outspoken advocate for free choice in healthcare, including the right to refuse vaccination. As an internationally known speaker, she is highly sought after for her ability to present scientifically sound information regarding vaccination hazard and warnings that are rarely portrayed by conventional medicine.
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨