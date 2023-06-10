X22 REPORT Ep. 3090b - [DS] Made Their Move, Trump Has Them, Don’t Fire Till You See The Whites Of Their Eyes

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3090b - June 9, 2023

[DS] Made Their Move, Trump Has Them, Don’t Fire Till You See The Whites Of Their Eyes





The [DS] fell right in the patriot trap, they indicted Trump again. Trump will use this against them, they just set another precedent. Now Trump can go after political opponents, they are fair game. Trump is waiting to strike, just like the colonist during the revolutionary war, don't shoot until you see the whites of their eyes. Trump is taking all the punches and hits, soon he will begin to punch the [DS] back.

