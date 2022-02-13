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Klaus Schwab Lincoln & the 1st Great American Reset
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124 views • February 13, 2022
Abraham Lincoln ushered in the First Great Reset when he overthrew the Jeffersonian-Madison Republic, destroying the ability of States to secede from Union. Lincoln's1860 election, his war on the South, and the subsequent Whig-Republican centralized program locked in the States to policies dictated by the financial elites, ensuring imperialist (and subsidized) expansion. Everything rotten followed , with no dissent possible from the States. Thomas J. DiLorenzo, author of three books on Lincoln, reveals the Lincoln deception. Chautauqua Updates post edit from a 2007 talk by DiLorenzo.
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