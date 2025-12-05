BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | Monty Fritts for TN Gov | Stolen Voices, Open Borders & America's Fight | 12.5.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
155 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • 1 day ago

In this explosive episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Patrick Byrnes drops intel so shocking it left General Michael Flynn visibly shaken—revealing spies, traitors, and the deep rot threatening America’s future. Joe tears into Colorado’s clown-show leadership, from Governor Polis to media lapdog Kyle Clark, exposing the treasonous betrayal of the people while taxpayer dollars vanish into open-border chaos and radical agendas. It’s a no-holds-barred wake-up call on how American voices are being stolen at the ballot box and beyond.

Then, meet the antidote: Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Monty Fritts—a Christian constitutional warrior running on Liberty & Less Government. From slashing the state’s runaway 59% budget explosion and phasing out the grocery tax to ending funding for illegal aliens, killing geoengineering experiments, and demanding every state bureaucrat pass a Constitutional competency test, Monty lays out his bold plan to dismantle bureaucracy, defend the Second Amendment without apology, and return Tennessee to its God-given, America-First foundation. This is the kind of fearless leadership Polis and Walz will never have.

The fight intensifies as Project Veritas exposes Ilhan Omar-linked ballot harvesting, Tim Walz whines about being called out, and viral clips show fed-up veterans and citizens pushing back against the invasion. Border Czar Tom Homan delivers the mic-drop line every patriot needs to hear. This is raw, unfiltered truth for a nation under siege—don’t miss it.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help


Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy