Joe Oltmann Untamed | Monty Fritts for TN Gov | Stolen Voices, Open Borders & America's Fight | 12.5.25

In this explosive episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Patrick Byrnes drops intel so shocking it left General Michael Flynn visibly shaken—revealing spies, traitors, and the deep rot threatening America’s future. Joe tears into Colorado’s clown-show leadership, from Governor Polis to media lapdog Kyle Clark, exposing the treasonous betrayal of the people while taxpayer dollars vanish into open-border chaos and radical agendas. It’s a no-holds-barred wake-up call on how American voices are being stolen at the ballot box and beyond.
Then, meet the antidote: Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Monty Fritts—a Christian constitutional warrior running on Liberty & Less Government. From slashing the state’s runaway 59% budget explosion and phasing out the grocery tax to ending funding for illegal aliens, killing geoengineering experiments, and demanding every state bureaucrat pass a Constitutional competency test, Monty lays out his bold plan to dismantle bureaucracy, defend the Second Amendment without apology, and return Tennessee to its God-given, America-First foundation. This is the kind of fearless leadership Polis and Walz will never have.
The fight intensifies as Project Veritas exposes Ilhan Omar-linked ballot harvesting, Tim Walz whines about being called out, and viral clips show fed-up veterans and citizens pushing back against the invasion. Border Czar Tom Homan delivers the mic-drop line every patriot needs to hear. This is raw, unfiltered truth for a nation under siege—don’t miss it.
