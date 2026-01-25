Border Patrol Barbie's rhetoric on MN shooting - clip 1 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Border Patrol Barbie:
"Our law enforcement are doing everything they can to protect the public. We're praying for the deceased's loved ones, family, & friends, but we also recognize that the Minnesota and the Minneapolis governor need to take a long hard look in the mirror. They need to evaluate their rhetoric, their conversations, and their encouragement of such violence against our citizens and law enforcement officers."