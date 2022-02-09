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Trudeau Deploys Globalist Police Force Against Historic Peaceful Protest
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20 views • February 09, 2022
Greg Reese exposes globalist thugs and a potential false flag in Ottawa, Canada at the Freedom Convoy.
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6203d0efa3107002d4237863
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