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The Satanic Agenda of Dark MAGA
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405 views • May 12, 2022
Ever wonder why it's called Warp Speed? DARK MAGA??
: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7QuCQZokSQjU/ :
How about Elon Musk's long-term goals with Neuralink,
Starlink, Space X and his Twitter obsession?
The United nations are the NWO's army of darkness..
The end game of Dark MAGA is Transhumanism.
Beware the NWO is straight up Satanic.
Star Trek The Motion Picture . 1979 ( spliced scenes )
: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7QuCQZokSQjU/ :
How about Elon Musk's long-term goals with Neuralink,
Starlink, Space X and his Twitter obsession?
The United nations are the NWO's army of darkness..
The end game of Dark MAGA is Transhumanism.
Beware the NWO is straight up Satanic.
Star Trek The Motion Picture . 1979 ( spliced scenes )
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