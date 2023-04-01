Create New Account
Downeast Mike Episode 82 *News & Commentary* April 1st, 2023
Frank Norwood | Downeast Mike
Published 16 hours ago

Downeast Mike Episode 82 *News & Commentary*


April 1st, 2023

Our Motto:

Some of this is whimsy – some of this is true – the interpretation of it all is entirely up to you!

Today is Saturday, April 1st, 2023

Did you know? Downeast Mike contains no mean words! Just wholesome goodness from Downeast Maine. A Historical Literary Auditory Candy Store. Did you hear the bells on the door when you came in?

In today’s episode:

Icebreaker Frees A Blue Whale (April 1st 1976)

Break-in at Lake Chickawaukie (this day 1976)

Sabattus Fights A Cougar (1871)

Illness Of The Instant

Honorary Maine Mammal Of The Moment – The Hoofed-Footed Marsupial

Thank you for listening! Please send your birthday wishes, comments and requests to mike(@)downeastmike.com

news entertainment commentary downeast mike frank norwood maine podcast

