The Bullpup Rifle - What is a Bullpup? Bullpup Advantages. Bullpup Disadvantages.

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Longer barrel nearly doubles the hydrostatic shock/fragmentation range of the 5.56 cartridge.
Short OAL While maintaining longer barrel
for getting in and out of vehicles
Close behind cover
Buoyant muzzle
for diving
One handed operation
Weight closer to body c-clamp hold vs tighter to body
Low muzzle inertia
Disadvantages
Malfunction handling
Chamber check