SeeUAP's? Hear EMF's? Spirit Animal Convo w/ Mr. Crow? YESx3. Enter: IR Camcorder.

Testing this new IR camcorder I got. #SkyWatch. Prepping for #Eclipse2024. Video of clear sky at night, noticed anomalies when, or after I turned on RED LASER. UAP? UFO? 4D visitors? LMK what u think in the comment section. Then before sunrise, I climbed up to the crow's nest to IR record- during a full moon sunrise(2 weeks before eclipse)- other things in the sky... like murders of crows flying East and South-East. Aack! Aack! Aack! #EarthAlliance Quakes, volcanos, tsunamis to be expected, but the thing YOU can DO SOMETHING about is "social unrest". Refs: AirBnB's new "Major Disruptive Event" policy; Googlz "Sensitive Events" plan to hush news of "Foreseen Unforeseen Events" in search results; and/or Health Ins. Policies 2024's new clause, no coverage for damages as a result of "ACTS OF WAR, DELCARED OR UNDECLARED". that I have made some recent videos about, look back and watch those videos. #EarthAlliance Mr. Crow passes the infobombtorch to White Rabbit to continue this deep-dive into #Eclipse2024. See this video MJTank channel- Who Keeps Ruining Our Great Civilizations and High Societies?
If you ain't scurred to go up crow's nests and down rabbit holes, get you a "Follow Me" White Rabbit tee shirt, or the crop top at my Etsy store here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1236625568/follow-me-front-and-back-womens-crop-tee
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1250564563/follow-me-front-and-back-unisex-t-shirt
What Mr. Crow is hinting at is, "WARNING. Expect, and be prepared for PIRATE RAIDS! #BePrepared " My "Eagle in the crow's nest" hint is, develop a #PSP Personal Sustainability Plan! Part of my #PSP includes products for well-being on my linktree; www.linktr.ee/mjtank108. One is to use PESTCONTROL as coupon code to save $10 at www.jasemedical.com, NCSWIC you better GET IT! Plus Ivermectin is now also on sale by 20% off. You can add that to your emergency antibiotics JASEcase.
linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.