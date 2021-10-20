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Unprecedented Judicial Power: Antifederalist Brutus No. 11
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50 views • October 20, 2021
In his 11th essay, Brutus begins his examination of the federal judiciary - and he’s not happy with it at all. Concerns include indefinite legal terms, the nature of power, and precedent - all enabling the courts to “mould the government into almost any shape they please.”
Path to Liberty: October 20, 2021
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Path to Liberty: October 20, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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