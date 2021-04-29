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KETOFITTODAY- Highest Selling Health Digital Product in 2021
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Instead, we’ll provide you with all the tools you need to reach your ideal body weight and health goals in an effective, convenient, cost-efficient, and enjoyable manner.
Here’s what you’ll get:
-An eight-week meal plan created based on the expertise of certified nutritionists, personal trainers, and chefs.
-Meals that have calorie and macro nutrient content tailored to your specific situation and goals.
-A nutrition plan with food variety to ensure you’ll get a wide range of nutrients and boost the likelihood you’ll stick to your diet.
-Meals that are based on your food preferences to make your diet enjoyable and help you stay on track with your plan.
-Detailed recipes with step-by-step instructions to make meal preparation super simple (no prior cooking experience needed).
-A downloadable shopping list each week that details every needed ingredient you’ll need the upcoming seven days.
-Options on how you can customize every meal even more to suit your taste buds.
And more…
In other words, we've done everything we can to design an effective, convenient, and enjoyable meal plan to help you reach your health and figure goals.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1u1EETDL_Tvp4b0PHJrY-O1u-kyA6W6eq2IJ-d9Q70f8/edit?usp=sharing
Here’s what you’ll get:
-An eight-week meal plan created based on the expertise of certified nutritionists, personal trainers, and chefs.
-Meals that have calorie and macro nutrient content tailored to your specific situation and goals.
-A nutrition plan with food variety to ensure you’ll get a wide range of nutrients and boost the likelihood you’ll stick to your diet.
-Meals that are based on your food preferences to make your diet enjoyable and help you stay on track with your plan.
-Detailed recipes with step-by-step instructions to make meal preparation super simple (no prior cooking experience needed).
-A downloadable shopping list each week that details every needed ingredient you’ll need the upcoming seven days.
-Options on how you can customize every meal even more to suit your taste buds.
And more…
In other words, we've done everything we can to design an effective, convenient, and enjoyable meal plan to help you reach your health and figure goals.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1u1EETDL_Tvp4b0PHJrY-O1u-kyA6W6eq2IJ-d9Q70f8/edit?usp=sharing
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