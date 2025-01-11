BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MK-ULTRA: it's about controlling your mind! (3)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
95 views • 3 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Oh my God

An old footage of Cathy O’Brien who claims that she was a victim of the United States government’s MK-ULTRA program.

The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency, which truth providers like to call “Catholics In Action”, launched a very diabolical, sinister mind control and mind altering program called MK-ULTRA, which was meant to control and alter the minds of their victims.

Today, mind control is done through the media with their lies. So does the Vatican, whose ‘god’ is the father of lies, satan, the dragon which gives its power and authority to the beast according to Revelation 13:2, the beast being the Vatican in Revelation 13:1-10.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godmind controlmindyeshuamk-ultrason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegacontrollingspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
