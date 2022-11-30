Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch THIS Canadian ad shows we’re in a battle AGAINST EVIL
265 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Nov 28, 2022

The topic of Medical Aid in Dying is a touchy one, and Glenn admits he’s personally not fully decided on the issue. But a recent video — an ad released by Canadian retail brand La Maison Simons — shows how societies around the world are using this issue to turn further towards evil. In this clip, Glenn plays the ad, and he explains why it shows our world is heading down a dark path. This isn’t JUST about MAID, Glenn explains. “It’s all about control and power and inflicting the same ideology onto every person. And if you disagree, you’re a ‘useless eater.’”


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OG8rojfqB5E

Keywords
current eventspoliticsevilpowercontrolcanadaadeuthanasiala maison simonsmedical aid in dying

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket