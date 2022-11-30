Watch THIS Canadian ad shows we’re in a battle AGAINST EVIL

Glenn Beck
Nov 28, 2022
The topic of Medical Aid in Dying is a touchy one, and Glenn admits he’s personally not fully decided on the issue. But a recent video — an ad released by Canadian retail brand La Maison Simons — shows how societies around the world are using this issue to turn further towards evil. In this clip, Glenn plays the ad, and he explains why it shows our world is heading down a dark path. This isn’t JUST about MAID, Glenn explains. “It’s all about control and power and inflicting the same ideology onto every person. And if you disagree, you’re a ‘useless eater.’”
