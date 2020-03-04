CHEMTRAIL DECEPTION DEBUNKED

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Visit www.contrailscience.com for more information on contrails
For hundreds of close up photos of airplanes with high-bypass turbo fan jet engines visit http://skystef.be/contrail.htm
For information on how a High-bypass Turbofan jet engine makes contrails https://youtu.be/D3AqHDtwBQg
Video explains how humidity varies from day t day and location at flight altitude making the air conducive to contrail formation https://youtu.be/fUnE7NCpti0
Video of thumbnail capture https://youtu.be/CNSMr5fJAZA