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Detoxing The Supermarket Beef
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3279 views • May 21, 2021
Ingredients:
1/2 gallon of purified water.
2 tablespoons of organic rice vinegar or organic apple cider vinegar.
2 tablespoons of baking soda.
タグ (Tags)
#Detox #Vinegar #BakingSoda
#EasyRecipe #Supermarket #Meat #Beef #Chicken #Pork #Lamb #Cleansing #Health #Healthy #OrganicVinegar #AppleCiderVinegar #BakingPowder #eSpring #WaterPurifier #毒抜き #簡単レシピ #牛肉#重曹 #浄水 #Eスプリング #血抜き #下ごしらえ #格安 #有機米酢 #有機りんご酢 #豚肉 #鶏肉 #抗生物質 #合成保存料
1/2 gallon of purified water.
2 tablespoons of organic rice vinegar or organic apple cider vinegar.
2 tablespoons of baking soda.
タグ (Tags)
#Detox #Vinegar #BakingSoda
#EasyRecipe #Supermarket #Meat #Beef #Chicken #Pork #Lamb #Cleansing #Health #Healthy #OrganicVinegar #AppleCiderVinegar #BakingPowder #eSpring #WaterPurifier #毒抜き #簡単レシピ #牛肉#重曹 #浄水 #Eスプリング #血抜き #下ごしらえ #格安 #有機米酢 #有機りんご酢 #豚肉 #鶏肉 #抗生物質 #合成保存料
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