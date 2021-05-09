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Plandemic Clip03 Interview with David E Martin Turning coronavirus from a pathogen to profit
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90 views • May 09, 2021
Check out https://nojabforme.info/
Here is the link to the YouTube Channel with many more videos about The Plandemic https://www.youtube.com/user/albaden7/videos
Original Video posted on August 19 2020 is Here
https://youtu.be/moyotZFLjjg
System and Method for Testing for COVID-19
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200279585A1/en
I just finished my Gain-of-Function Hall of Shame profile on Ralph Baric. He's been collecting and genetically modifying coronaviruses since before the first SARS pandemic. One way to justify this research would be to show that it prepared us for this pandemic, but the only drugs Baric has to offer is an anti-viral that causes birth defects and a failed Ebola drug being repurposed as supposed COVID cure. As taxpayers, we've already paid Merck and Gilead millions to make these drugs. They will make billions if they can convince us to buy them a second time. Read more at: https://www.organicconsumers.org/campaigns/covid-19
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
Here is the link to the YouTube Channel with many more videos about The Plandemic https://www.youtube.com/user/albaden7/videos
Original Video posted on August 19 2020 is Here
https://youtu.be/moyotZFLjjg
System and Method for Testing for COVID-19
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200279585A1/en
I just finished my Gain-of-Function Hall of Shame profile on Ralph Baric. He's been collecting and genetically modifying coronaviruses since before the first SARS pandemic. One way to justify this research would be to show that it prepared us for this pandemic, but the only drugs Baric has to offer is an anti-viral that causes birth defects and a failed Ebola drug being repurposed as supposed COVID cure. As taxpayers, we've already paid Merck and Gilead millions to make these drugs. They will make billions if they can convince us to buy them a second time. Read more at: https://www.organicconsumers.org/campaigns/covid-19
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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