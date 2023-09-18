Create New Account
Democrats Blame MAGA Republicans for Virtue Signaling Consequences-- "We are a Sanctuary City!!"
Published Yesterday

Democrats around the nation or once again blaming Republicans for the consequences of their own virtue signaling. Declare that you are a sanctuary city, get treated as such, and then blame the opposition for your own statements and ill effects of your residents.#ericadams #woke #NYC #sanctuarycity


