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Cruz Roja en Uganda prueba que la malaria puede curarse FACILMENTE con MMS. Comentarios Biofísico Andreas Kalcker
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704 views • November 22, 2019
Comentarios y reflexiones del Biofísco Andreas Kalcker sobre la experiencia de la Cruz Roja de Uganda en diciembre 2012 que prueba que el MMS puede CURAR LA MALARIA.
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