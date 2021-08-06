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W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU - 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE
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80 views • August 06, 2021
Over 500,000 Americans have so far been murdered by these so called vaccines
The PCR test is an outrageous Fraud that was never meant to detect a virus.
The main goal of this Pandemic Fraud was to "Vaccinate" and DEPOPULATE the entire world and that seems to be working out quite well for these evil globalist criminals.
Psychological operations have been ongoing via the News Media.
These vaccinations are in reality, experimental Gene Therapies without undergoing any scientific study.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
The PCR test is an outrageous Fraud that was never meant to detect a virus.
The main goal of this Pandemic Fraud was to "Vaccinate" and DEPOPULATE the entire world and that seems to be working out quite well for these evil globalist criminals.
Psychological operations have been ongoing via the News Media.
These vaccinations are in reality, experimental Gene Therapies without undergoing any scientific study.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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