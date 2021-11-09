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China 'preparing' for potential major war in 'second half of this decade'
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40 views • November 09, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Y9dh4AOq6M
Australia should be concerned as the Chinese are "bulking up" and preparing for the possibility of a major war occurring in the second half of this decade, says the ASPI's Dr Malcolm Davis.
"We need to essentially respond to that and start preparing for that potential risk - and that includes the sorts of actions we've been taking recently such as the AUKUS agreement," Dr Davis told Sky News Australia.
Dr Davis said the US is starting to concentrate its forces in the Indo-Pacific region in anticipation of a major conflict.
He said the steps it has been taking are aimed at deterring the Chinese from launching any military campaign against Taiwan.
"But if that deterrence fails, then be prepared to fight and defend against a Chinese move in the Indo-Pacific that could occur in the second half of this decade."
Australia should be concerned as the Chinese are "bulking up" and preparing for the possibility of a major war occurring in the second half of this decade, says the ASPI's Dr Malcolm Davis.
"We need to essentially respond to that and start preparing for that potential risk - and that includes the sorts of actions we've been taking recently such as the AUKUS agreement," Dr Davis told Sky News Australia.
Dr Davis said the US is starting to concentrate its forces in the Indo-Pacific region in anticipation of a major conflict.
He said the steps it has been taking are aimed at deterring the Chinese from launching any military campaign against Taiwan.
"But if that deterrence fails, then be prepared to fight and defend against a Chinese move in the Indo-Pacific that could occur in the second half of this decade."
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