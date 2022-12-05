Create New Account
Sol Divide - Sword of Darkness (1997, Arcade)
Sol Divide - Sword of Darkness is an action game developed by Psikyo and published by Atlus. It was only released for Saturn, Playstation and Playstation 2 (as part of the Psikyo Shooting Collection Vol. 3). The arcade version was probably only released in Japan.

While the game looks like a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up, melee attacks play a huge role. Apart from shooting, your character can also strike with a melee weapon. Enemies will often close in, so you need switch between shooting and melee attacks constantly, since you cannot always keep your distance.
Defeated enemies leave behind items which give you power, health, health extensions, magic or new spells. You can cast spells you have collected if you have got enough magic, and you can circle through the spells with a button.
There are three characters available, each with different strengths and weaknesses. Depending on you character and on the second player's character, you will get a different ending.

