BUSTA GAY RHYMES I ALWAYS FELT SOMETHING WAS OFF WITH HIM ⚥ ANOTHER MALE PEDOPERODATOR

The Rapper, Who Turned 52 Years Old On May 20, Celebrates His Belated Birthday At RoseBar Atlanta With Friends Amid Claims By A Former Bodyguard That The Star Loves To Be Around 'Fun Boys.'





AceShowbiz - Busta Rhymes is seemingly unfazed by gay allegations. Instead of paying attention to and wasting time addressing the rumors, the rapper continued his birthday celebration with another party at an Atlanta bar.





On Tuesday, May 28, the hip-hop artist, who turned 52 years old on May 20, took to his Instagram page to share footage of him partying at RoseBar Atlanta with his friends. He looked excited while posing with male friends and a female fan in the video.





"Y'ALL KNOW THE MANTRA!! THE BLESSINGS DON'T STOP SO WE AIN'T NEVER GONNA STOP!! BIG BDAY CELEBRATION IN ATL!!" he captioned the video. "SALUTE @redbottomsal FOR PUTTING TOGETHER @rosebaratl @jazzepha FOR PULLING UP AND ALL THE LOVE FROM THE CITY THAT PULLED UP!! THE BDAY CELEBRATION CONTINUES!!"





One day before, Busta also celebrated his 52nd birthday on a yacht. "THE BLESSINGS DON'T STOP EVER SO WE AIN'T STOPPING NEVER!!! THE BIG #BLOCKBUSTA BDAY FOR THE DRAGON CONTINUES WITH SOME PRE BDAY CELEBRATION ACTION FOR MY BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER @heyimcie GETTING ULTRA LITTY WITH THE FAMILY," he wrote along with a video of the bash. He went on thanking those "MAKING IT A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!!"





Busta, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., continued his birthday celebration amid allegations by a former bodyguard that the star would always request the company of "fun boys." The former bodyguard, Big Homie CC, called the rapper a "super zest monster."





https://www.aceshowbiz.com/news/view/00225221.html





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/9Y6SIRRLYF8L/