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Garlic, herbal remedies and sunlight are the best to cure Covid or flu, pox and other infections diseases
chriswillard777
chriswillard777
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61 views • June 02, 2022
Garlic. The very word brings a pungent “offensive” smell to the mind (and nose) of some. But for many, rich and poor, the herb is known for its amazing healing and health properties. Its health benefits have been applauded and written about for over 5000 years. So let’s review this powerful healing herb.
Garlic contains sulfur and other essential lesser and greater nutrients that help the body heal, handle pain, and fight viruses and bacteria. It is such a strong herb that some can’t handle it very well, but our bodies are smart and most people seem to be able to get used to it if they wish to. Garlic is best known for boosting our internal immune system, but it is also highly effective in reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart disease and some find it helps with healing the brain as well because the body uses it to detox from heavy metals from the body and brain. Because garlic helps the body repair, in WWII the Russians used it to help their soldiers heal from war wounds. And because of garlic’s healing benefits, it is known for helping people live longer, and with less pain.
If you didn’t remember all of that till now, now you see why garlic is a great friend to many. So if you aren’t already, add some to your diet. Store-bought is usually cooked, so if you can use raw, you’ll get more of the healing properties. A favorite of many around the world is to crush up some raw organic cloves, add it to butter for sautéing some veggie or meat dish or spread some on some fresh bread for some yummy garlic bread, with a sprinkle of cheese on top for some delicious protein. Bon appetit!
Read more here:

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/11-proven-health-benefits-of-garlic#11.-Garlic-is-easy-to-include-in-your-diet-and-adds-flavor

https://spiceworldinc.com/health/the-top-8-health-benefits-of-garlic/
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garlicshinglessmall poxcovidmonkey poxsunlightssun bath
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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